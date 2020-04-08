Police will show "zero tolerance" to those flouting new regulations

The lockdown that began yesterday in advance of the Passover festival will become stricter today, from 3pm. From that time onward, it will be totally forbidden to go beyond 100 meters of one's home.

Israel Police are ready to enforce the new regulations and have assigned approximately 3,000 police officers who will patrol the streets across the country. Police stress that these officers will show "zero tolerance" to anyone flouting the regulations and that they will issue fines to anyone found in violation of them.