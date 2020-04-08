|
Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20
Shipment containing reagents for coronavirus tests on its way to Israel
In a joint operation of the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and El Al, a shipment containing a vital shipment of reagents needed to continue testing for coronavirus patients is making its way from South Korea to Israel, it has been cleared for publication.
The shipment took off from Seoul in the morning, and will arrive in Israel on Wednesday afternoon,
