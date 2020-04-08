|
Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20
Iranian parliament convenes for first time since February
Iran's parliament convened on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak forced its doors to close, as the country reported a drop in new infections for the seventh straight day, AFP reports.
More than two-thirds of the legislature's 290 members gathered in the absence of speaker and veteran politician Ali Larijani, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
