New UK Labour leader vows to address anti-Semitism
Newly elected British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told Jewish leaders on Tuesday that it is “very important to me to seek to address the disgrace of anti-Semitism in our party as soon as possible,” JTA reports.
At a video meeting with representatives of several U.K. groups, Starmer committed to setting up an independent complaints process for anti-Semitism in the party, according to a statement issued afterward.
