|
06:28
Reported
News BriefsNissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20
Cuomo urges Jews to refrain from large gatherings
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday urged the Orthodox Jewish community to refrain from holding large religious gatherings, saying that the New York Police Department will “do what they need to do” to enforce his social distancing regulations, JTA reports.
“I made it clear yesterday that these social distancing regulations are not just please, they are regulations that you can be fined for,” Cuomo was quoted as having said.
Last Briefs