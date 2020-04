06:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Yair Netanyahu helps distribute food to Holocaust survivors Read more PM's son volunteers with Yad Ezer La-Haver foundation, assists in distributing Passover food parcels to the needy. ► ◄ Last Briefs