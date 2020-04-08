When will restrictions be lifted? Top health official explains

Ministry of Health Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov explained on Tuesday evening the conditions which will have to be met in order for the coronavirus restrictions on the public to be eased.

Speaking in an interview on Channel 12 News, Bar Siman Tov explained that as soon as the number of cases of coronavirus increases by dozens per day and not by hundreds per day, the restrictions will be eased. He also noted that studies in the educational institutions will resume immediately after Passover - but in a special format.