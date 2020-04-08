|
Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20
US records 1,939 coronavirus deaths in one day
Nearly 2,000 people died from the new coronavirus in the United States in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of Tuesday night.
The record daily figure of 1,939 brings the total number of deaths in the United States to 12,722. That number is approaching tolls in the worst-hit countries so far -- Italy with 17,127 dead and Spain with 13,798, noted AFP.
