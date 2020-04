04:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Mexico registers 346 new cases of coronavirus Mexico registered 346 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday , bringing the country’s total to 2,785. There have been 141 deaths from the virus in Mexico. ► ◄ Last Briefs