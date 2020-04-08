|
Trump considering suspending US funding to World Health Organization
US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that the United States would suspend its funding to the World Health Organization due to its handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Asked whether it is a good idea to freeze funding for the WHO during a pandemic, Trump walked back his earlier comment and said, "No, maybe not. I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but we're going to look at it."
