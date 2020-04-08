|
Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20
US Acting Navy Secretary resigns
US Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday following his mishandling of an outbreak of the coronavirus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced, according to AFP.
Modly stepped down five days after removing the Roosevelt's captain, Brett Crozier, for writing a letter, which was leaked to the media, describing the virus-struck vessel's dire situation and alleging the Pentagon was not paying adequate attention to it.
