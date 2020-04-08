|
01:45
Reported
News BriefsNissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20
Trump: There are glimmers of very strong hope
US President Donald Trump said at the daily briefing at the White House on Tuesday that he sees "glimmers of very, very strong hope" in the coronavirus outbreak, but warned Americans that it will be a "painful" two weeks.
Trump also said that the federal government had 8,675 ventilators in a national stockpile available to states who need them while another 110,000 are to be delivered in coming weeks.
Last Briefs