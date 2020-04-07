|
News Briefs
Erdan: Police will act on conscious violations of guidelines
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Tuesday that the police will act if they come across conscious violations of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health over the Passover holiday.
"From the start of the event, the trend is to take an approach of containment because many times the citizens do not to hear about the guidelines and there is uncertainty. But when we see conscious malicious violations - we treat these people with determination," Erdan said.
