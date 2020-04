23:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Bnei Akiva youth to assist elderly in Bnei Brak Members of the Bnei Akiva youth movement have committed to making contact with 5,000 elderly residents of Bnei Brak by 2:00 tomorrow afternoon. The youths will ask if the elderly require assistance of any kind and will provide it if at all possible. ► ◄ Last Briefs