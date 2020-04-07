|
22:58
Reported
News Briefs
Hamas: No negotiations to return missing Israeli soldiers
Hamas has made it clear that Netanyahu's willingness to negotiate for return of the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul who were killed during the Protective Edge operation in Gaza does not mean that any negotiations are taking place.
Hamas has made release of terrorists in Israeli prisons who engaged in terrorism after being set free in exchange for Gilad Shalit -- and were imprisoned again -- a pre-condition for opening negotiations for the missing Israeli soldiers.
