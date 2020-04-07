American health guru witnesses efficacy of therapeutic drug cocktail

American health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz has interviewed two coronavirus patients who recovered after they received medication recommended by President Trump. The drug cocktail in question combines drugs used in the treatment of malaria, lupus, and pneumonia. The patients testified that upon taking the drug cocktail the harsh symptoms they had been experiencing were immediately alleviated.

These drugs have not yet been officially approved by American health authorities as medication for COVID-19 but permission to prescribe them off-label as a coronavirus treatment has been granted.