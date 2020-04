22:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 4,000 computers distributed to children of families in need 4,000 computers have been distributed to children of families in need since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. The distribution is part of the Prime Minister's "A Computer for Every Child" campaign that is being coordinated with local municipal authorities and a non-profit organization set up solely for the purpose of advancing this cause. ► ◄ Last Briefs