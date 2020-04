21:56 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Israel to increase testing capacity by at least 10,000 tests per day Thanks to an agreement signed by the Health and Defense Ministries with the Beijing based BGI Group, Israel's capacity for coronavirus testing will increase by at at least 10,000 tests per day. Six BGI testing devices will be set up in health clinics located around israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs