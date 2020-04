21:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Health Ministry report: 9,248 coronavirus cases to date The Health Ministry has reported that 9,248 Israelis have tested positive for the coronavirus to date. 117 are hospitalized in serious condition and 148 are on ventilators. 65 Israelis have died from the virus and 770 who were in hospitals have recovered and been released. ► ◄ Last Briefs