Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20

COVID-19 testing to be expanded in retirement and nursing homes

The Health Ministry has announced a new policy regarding testing in retirement and nursing homes. In any home where a single coronavirus case is discovered, all the occupants of the home will be tested for the virus along with the entire staff.