Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 WhatsApp to fight coronavirus fake news In an effort to fight proliferation of fake news pertaining to the coronavirus, the WhatsApp instant messaging platform has instituted limits on the number of times users will be allowed to forward messages.