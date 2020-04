21:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Rabin's grandson backtracks on Netanyahu death wish Read more Yonatan Ben Artzi retracts social media wish that Prime Minister contract coronavirus: 'I don't wish coronavirus on anyone, also Netanyahu.' ► ◄ Last Briefs