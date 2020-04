21:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 High Court rejects petition to lift Bnei Brak restricted area status The High Court has rejected a petition to lift Bnei Brak's status as a restricted zone that is off limits to anyone who is not a resident; residents of Bnei Brak are also banned from leaving town except for medical treatment and other emergencies. "It is not our place to interfere with the government's decision," the Court concluded. ► ◄ Last Briefs