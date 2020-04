20:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 New York records deadliest day yet: 731 deaths The state of New York has recorded its deadliest day so far with 731 deaths due to COVID-19. Altogether, 4,758 New Yorkers have succumbed to the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs