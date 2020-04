20:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 PM Netanyahu will be released from home quarantine tomorrow Prime Minister Netanyahu will be released from home quarantine tomorrow after spending fourteen days sheltering at home as a result of being exposed to those who later tested positive for the virus. He was administered another test today (Tuesday) for COVID-19 and the result was negative. ► ◄ Last Briefs