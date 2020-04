20:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 PM Netanyahu will submit coronavirus crisis exit strategy next week Prime MInister Netanyahu announced at a cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) that he will be submitting a strategic plan for exiting the coronavirus crisis next week. The goal is to take the first steps out of the nationwide shutdown on April 19th but no final decision has been reached regarding this issue. ► ◄ Last Briefs