19:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 IDF Chief of Staff: 'We are dealing with an unfamiliar enemy' In his blessing to the IDF for the Passover holiday, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi acknowledged that "We are dealing with an unfamiliar enemy." Emphasizing the role of the IDF in combating the coronavirus, Kochavi added that "whenever there is a national mission, the IDF will be at the front."