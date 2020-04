19:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 IDF disabled veterans to receive 500 shekel stipend IDF disabled veterans will be receiving a one-time stipend of 500 shekels due to the economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus epidemic. ► ◄ Last Briefs