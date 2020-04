19:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Intercity traffic presently banned until Friday at 6 a.m. Israel is in the first hour of an intercity traffic ban which will not be lifted until Friday morning at 6 a.m. ► ◄ Last Briefs