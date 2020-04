19:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Circumcision held in parking lot; balcony observers shout mazel tov A circumcision was held in a parking lot in Ashdod as well-wishers from surrounding apartment balconies shouted "mazel tov." The circumcision was limited to the immediate presence of only ten family members. ► ◄ Last Briefs