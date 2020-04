19:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 37-year-old dies from COVID-19; total deaths in Israel reach 61 A 37-year-old who suffered from pre-existing conditions has died from the coronavirus at the HaSharon Hospital in Petah Tikva, bringing to 61 the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs