18:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Mikvehs to remain open during Passover holiday Mikvehs or ritual baths will be open to women throughout the Passover holiday. Women on their way to the mikveh will not be detained by security personnel enforcing regulations regarding non-essential trips outside the home. ► ◄ Last Briefs