Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20

1.1 billion shekels allocated for transportation projects

The Ministry of Finance has approved allocation of 1.1 billion shekels for public transportation projects, including light rail expansion in Tel Aviv and highway improvements throughout the country.