18:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 New York death toll jumps by 731,'largest single day increase' Governor Cuomo has said that the new increase in COVID-19 deaths of 731 is "the largest single day increase," bringing the total in his state to 5,489. "Behind everyone of those numbers is an individual, is a family...a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers." ► ◄ Last Briefs