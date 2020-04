18:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 $225 million allocated by United States to combat COVID-19 worldwide United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the US is extending $225 million to other nations to be used for combating the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs