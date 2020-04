17:59 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Missionizing church closed after protest by Jewish group A missionizing church in Ashkelon, a coastal city forty kilometers south of Tel Aviv, was closed following the protests of Yad L'Achim, a Jewish anti-missionary group. The group had informed authorities that the church remained open for services despite COVID-19 safety regulations. ► ◄ Last Briefs