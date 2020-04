17:48 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Knesset Finance Committee approves 500 shekels for every child The Knesset Finance Committee has approved a one-time special stipend of 500 shekels to every Israeli child under the age of 18. The Knesset must now vote on this measure which is expected to go into effect during the eight days of the Passover holiday. ► ◄ Last Briefs