News BriefsNissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20
220,000 food packages distributed to Jerusalem elderly
220,000 food packages have been distributed to the elderly in Jerusalem, Israel's largest city. In addition to the food they have received, individuals in this population have been contacted by phone to inquire about any other assistance they might require.
This outreach effort has been coordinated by the Jerusalem municipality and has relied on the work of volunteers who have canvased every neighborhood in the city,
