17:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Netanyahu's capitulation: Right-leaning organizations attack Read more 'Unruly judicial activism in our country jeopardizes Israeli democracy, and this danger must be stopped,' says Im Tirtzu Chair Matz Peleg. ► ◄ Last Briefs