Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20

Stunning recovery of the Kinneret

The Kinneret, Israel's fresh water lake also known as the Sea of Galilee, has made a stunning recovery. Today it is only thirty centimeters from full capacity after reaching a dangerously low level just two years ago.