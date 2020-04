17:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Soldiers distribute food packages to COVID-19 affected families IDF soldiers have distributed food packages to families under quarantine in Beitar Illit, a community located ten kilometers south of Jerusalem. Members of 97 families have tested positive for COVID-19 in the community and the number has been growing daily. ► ◄ Last Briefs