17:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20

Sephardic Chief Rabbi in stable condition in Jerusalem hospital

The former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel Bakshi-Doron is in stable condition at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem after being diagnosed with COVID-19.