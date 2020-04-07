|
16:56
Reported
Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20
Biden, Iranian sympathizers call upon Trump to lift sanctions
Presidential candidate Joe Biden has called upon the Trump administration to lift sanctions against Iran. Other democrats, including former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright as well as a number of notable Iranian sympathizers from around the globe, have signed a letter demanding that the sanctions imposed on Iran be removed.
The letter says that the sanctions have impacted Iran's health care system and that removing them would "save hundreds of thousands of lives."
