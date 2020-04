16:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 US Agudath Yisroel head Rabbi Yaakov Perlow dies of coronavirus Read more Directs message to Jewry: 'We cannot behave how we did last week or two weeks ago. We’re told Jewish law is that we must listen to doctors.' ► ◄ Last Briefs