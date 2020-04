16:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Israeli arrested under suspicion of spying for Iran An Israeli has been arrested by Shabak, Israel's internal security agency, on suspicion of spying for Iran. The Israeli is being accused of having connections with Iranian intelligence and with a member of the Lebanese National Resistance Front terrorist group who was working on behalf of the Iranians. ► ◄ Last Briefs