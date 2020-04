16:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Controversy over judicial activism threatens coalition talks Negotiations between Likud and Blue and White for forming a coalition unity government have hit a snag over the role of the High Court in national political life. The process of appointing judges to the High Court, who typically lean to the Left, is the major sticking point. ► ◄ Last Briefs