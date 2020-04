16:04 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Argentinean journalist: 'Coronavirus was created by rich Americans and Israelis' Read more Tomás Méndez: 'Richest of the world, some born in US, others in Israel, another in Europe, are owners of your life, who created this virus.' ► ◄ Last Briefs