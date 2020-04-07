Ultra-orthodox leader dies from COVID-19

The Novominsker Rebbe Yaakov Perlow, head of the ultra-orthodox Agudat Yisrael movement in America has died after becoming infected with COVID-19. Two weeks ago, the Rebbe had called upon his community to heed the directives of health officials and to close all synagogues, yeshivas, and study halls.

"We cannot behave the way we did last week or two weeks ago," the Rebbe warned. "We're told by halacha (Jewish law) that we must listen to doctors, whether it's about a sick person or Yom Kippur."