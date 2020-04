15:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Plague of anti-Semitism persists as Jews accused of spreading COVID-19 Just as Jews were accused of spreading the Black Plague throughout Europe in the fourteenth century, Jews have now been accused of spreading the coronavirus by neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups. In the United States, a neo-Nazi who accused Jews of spreading COVID-19 and intended to blow up a hospital in Kansas has been killed by the FBI. ► ◄ Last Briefs