Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20

Uk Prime Minister Boris Johnson in stable condition

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in stable condition after spending the night in an English hospital. He is in good spirits and although he has been assisted by means of standard oxygen treatment he has not been intubated with a ventilator.